Former New Regency & Silver Pictures Exec Navid McIlhargey Joins Wind Sun Sky Entertainment & Productivity Media

EXCLUSIVE: Productivity Media (PMI) and Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) have hired producer Navid McIlhargey as Head of Content for both companies.

McIlhargey, who previously worked at companies including New Regency and Silver Pictures, will be responsible for building a slate of live-action and animated film and TV projects and overseeing the respective content teams.

The hire comes on the heels of PMI’s investment and first look distribution deal with WSS for film and TV.

Mcllhargey was an executive at Joe Roth’s Revolution Studios and later moved to Joel Silver’s Silver Pictures where he was an executive producer on Guy Ritchie’s RocknRolla. He later became EVP at New Regency, overseeing The Darkest Hour starring Emile Hirsch and Joel Kinneman, as well as Broken City, starring Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe.

In 2015, he started his own consulting and production shingle, Vandal Entertainment, working on The Hunter’s Prayer. He was a supervising producer on Amazon’s Modern Love.

PMI’s features in release include The Immaculate Room, starring Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, and Ashley Green, and Unpluggling, starring Eva Longoria, Matt Walsh, and Lea Thompson. The company is currently in post-production on Borderline, produced by Margot Robbie and starring Samara Weaving and Eric Dane.

Wind Sun Sky’s most recent project is Amazon series Invincible, starring Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Steven Yeun and Zazie Beetz.

“I am very excited to join forces with Wind Sun Sky and Productivity Media. Their combined innovative strategy to content enables us to bring new stories featuring inspired, A-list talent to the marketplace,” said McIlhargey.

“Navid has an amazing eye for talent and story, that combined with his wide ranging relationships and production expertise makes him a perfect leader for our content team. Together we look forward to bringing a wide array of multi-platform stories to audiences worldwide,” added PMI’s William Santor and WSS’s Catherine Winder.