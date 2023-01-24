New CA Shooting: 7 People Injured, 1 Killed During Music Video Shoot In Oakland

One dead, 11 injured in East Oakland shooting A man died and multiple others were injured Monday after a shooting in an East Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

In what amounts to the third mass shooting in California in as many days, seven people were wounded and one killed during what local news reports characterized as a music video shoot on and Oakland street last night. It happened at a Valero gas station where, apparently, there was some sort of production taking place.

The Oakland Police Department reported “a shooting between several individuals” when they arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m. last night. They found multiple shell casings, but none of the victims were on site , according to Oakland Police Department Officer Kim Armstead.

Related Story Jennifer Coolidge Is Hasty Pudding's 2023 Woman of the Year

“Shortly thereafter, our communications division received notification of multiple gunshot wound victims, who self-transported to local hospitals,” said Officer Armstead. They were in stable condition.

The deceased was reportedly an 18-year-old male resident of the city.

OPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 23, 2023, in the 5900 block of Macarthur Blvd, just after 6:00 PM.



More in the link:https://t.co/6YDUBjSzvf#SAFEOAKLAND pic.twitter.com/6rmYB7bixp — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 24, 2023

It’s unclear what the nature of the music video was or if it was permitted, but one local resident objected not just to the tragic shooting, but to the production itself.

“You can’t use a neighborhood as a prop,” Jerald W. Vallan Sr., an architectural designer and longtime Millsmont resident who operates a nearby business, told the Oakland Tribune about the music video being produced at the Valero gas station on the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Seminary Avenue in the Millsmont neighborhood in East. Vallan Sr. had a bullet pierce the glass of his shopfront.

Here is the full written statement from the Oakland P.D.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 23, 2023, in the 5900 block of Macarthur Blvd, just after 6:00 PM.

OPD officers were dispatched to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. During the course of the investigation, officers learned there was a shooting between several individuals.

Officers arrived on scene and located several casings but did not locate any victims on scene. OPD Communication Division received notification of multiple gunshot wound victims self transporting to several area hospitals.

At this time, we are aware of eight victims, one who is deceased and the remaining victims were listed in stable condition.

The deceased victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.

The shooting took place hours after a gunman killed seven people and critically-wounded another in Half Moon Bay near San Francisco and less than 72 hours after 11 people were killed at a dance studio in L.A.’s Monterey Park on Saturday night.