Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth’ Producer iGeneration Partners With Square Zero On Socially Relevant Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Kissing Booth producer iGeneration Studios has struck a partnership deal with Square Zero Films to develop scripted features based on Square Zero’s socially relevant documentaries, and the pair have set first three projects.

The first three films to come from the partnership are Scrum, Soufra and Waiting for Mamu. The former tells the story of a Black rugby coach at a predominantly white university in south U.S., Soufra follows the lifelong resident of a Palestinian refugee camp as she rallies women around her to become entrepreneurs and Waiting for Mamu focuses on a social worker and her efforts to champion the rights of children of incarcerated parents. The likes of Erica C. Sutherlin, Francois Caillard and Dan Chen are attached.

iGeneration said the service programs profiled in the docs will benefit financially in the production and distribution of the narrative adaptations, with Square Zero Films participating as producer and directing a portion of its earnings towards the social action programs addressed in the films.

Kissing Booth producer iGeneration is also making a medical drama set in the Spanish Civil War showran by The Handmaid’s Tale EP Matthew Hastings, along with Ali Novak adaptation My Life with the Walter Boys.

“There is nothing more powerful than a true story,” said iGeneration Studios founder and CEO Edward Glauser. “Square Zero’s stories, which focus on the personal sacrifice made by individuals to deliver societal benefits to their communities, are impactful, inspiring and heartwarming.”

Square Zero CEO Thomas Morgan said: “As a truly independent filmmaking team, the awareness we create with partnerships gives longer life to the human stories we tell. Even when mass-market films and billion-dollar budgets say otherwise, a film can both entertain and create social change. As an industry we can—we must—do both.”