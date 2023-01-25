Netflix Forced To Defend Conditions On ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Reality Series Following Freezing Temperatures

Netflix has been forced to defend the conditions on its upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge reality series following reports of freezing cold temperatures and a contestant having to be stretchered off during the Red Light, Green Light game.

In amidst UK temperatures that have dropped below freezing during the day, Netflix and producers Studio Lambert and The Garden said “while it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures,” added the statement.

According to The Sun, at least one contestant had to be taken away using a stretcher after playing the game Red Light, Green Light – in which they have to remain motionless to win for hours. Others said they experienced frostbite and felt unwell.

All3Media-owned Gogglebox producer Studio Lambert and ITV Studios-backed The Garden are co-producing Squid Game: The Challenge, which is one of Netflix’s most eye-catching non-scripted titles in production at the moment – aiming to take advantage of the colossal success of South Korea’s Squid Game. A second season of the thriller is also in the offing.

With 456 contestants lured from around the world and a $4.56M cash prize, the format recreates real life versions of the games played in Squid Game, albeit without the murderous endings. Other games from the series included Tug of War, Marbles and Hopscotch.