Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Guardian Newspaper Podcast About Historical Slavery Links Hit By Race Complaint From Award-Winning Producer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscar Nominations List: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Leads With 11
Read the full story

Netflix Forced To Defend Conditions On ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Reality Series Following Freezing Temperatures

Squid Game
Squid Game S1 Netflix

Netflix has been forced to defend the conditions on its upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge reality series following reports of freezing cold temperatures and a contestant having to be stretchered off during the Red Light, Green Light game.

In amidst UK temperatures that have dropped below freezing during the day, Netflix and producers Studio Lambert and The Garden said “while it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures,” added the statement.

Related Story

'RRR' Composer-Songwriter M.M. Keeravani On His Historic Oscars Song Nomination For 'Naatu Naatu': "This Song Was My Infant Son. Now He's Driving Cars, He's Dancing, And He Has A Girlfriend"

According to The Sun, at least one contestant had to be taken away using a stretcher after playing the game Red Light, Green Light – in which they have to remain motionless to win for hours. Others said they experienced frostbite and felt unwell.

All3Media-owned Gogglebox producer Studio Lambert and ITV Studios-backed The Garden are co-producing Squid Game: The Challenge, which is one of Netflix’s most eye-catching non-scripted titles in production at the moment – aiming to take advantage of the colossal success of South Korea’s Squid Game. A second season of the thriller is also in the offing.

With 456 contestants lured from around the world and a $4.56M cash prize, the format recreates real life versions of the games played in Squid Game, albeit without the murderous endings. Other games from the series included Tug of War, Marbles and Hopscotch.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad