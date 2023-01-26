‘My Lover My Killer’: Netflix Orders Second Season Of True Crime Doc Series

Asher Maslin's murder of Hollie Gazzard is among the stories featured on 'My Lover My Killer' Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has commissioned a second season of its British true crime series My Lover My Killer.

The first season was a hit on the service and spent several weeks in the streamer’s top ten charts, prompting a re-up of the FirstLook TV-produced show.

Distributor Abacus Media Rights closed the deal on behalf of FirstLook, a factual indie based in the Midlands in England.

The returning series will again investigate stories of those who paid the ultimate price for offending an obsessive lover. These include tales of an obsessive soldier with a deadly mission, and a crime scene on a puppy farm.

They will be told with interviews from those involved in the cases, which include some of the most shocking British murders. Each episode features testimonies from family and friends of the victims, and investigative police officers.

FirstLook said “part of the intention with bringing the series back is to raise awareness of these dangerous relationships and crimes, and therefore equip people with the ability to identify the signposts before it’s too late.”

As such, the series will explore the psychology that motivates this kind of violence.

Will Hanrahan, founder of FirstLook TV and executive producer on My Lover My Killer said: “We’re thankful to the families and friends of the victims involved. Their stories have enabled us to shine a light on the danger of toxic relationships and help viewers to identify the signs that could help prevent further crimes being committed.

“We’re also grateful to Netflix for recognising the importance of these stories and the validation that comes from having a second season commissioned further establishes FirstLook TV as a leading true crime documentary producer. We’re confident the second series will prove just as popular and act as a social tool for audiences to understand how to identify and prevent dangerous relationships.”