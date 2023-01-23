Netflix Closing Deal For Hot Sundance Title ‘Fair Play’ From MRC & T-Street; Deal In $20 Million Range

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich appear in Fair Play by Chloe Domont, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

EXCLUSIVE: The Sundance Film Festival’s first splashy deal is on the verge of closing a whopping deal for Fair Play, the Chloe Domont-directed drama that has electrified the fest since its January 20 premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. I’m hearing deal is world rights in the $20 million range.

The film is the first to come out of the association between MRC and T-Street’s Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, designed to hatch vehicles with emerging talent. What a rousing start, with a drama that launches a new filmmaking voice in writer/director Chloe Domont, making her feature directing debut after directing eps of Billions, Suits and Ballers. T-Street partners are also coming off The Glass Onion, the Knives Out sequel that is also one of the bright spots of the fall movie season. While there were at least seven offers including Searchlight and Neon, Netflix may have had an edge in that it made that incredible $450 million deal with T-Street for two Knives Out sequels.

The film stars Eddie Marsan, Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Dynevor, Rich Sommer. A thriving New York couple Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) can’t get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, supportive exchanges between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, Luke and Emily must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition.

Fair Play is produced by T-Street’s Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClaire, and Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum. T-Street’s Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman are the exec producers.

There are more deals likely to happen today, including the John Carney-directed Flora and Son. But this one is old style Sundance, where stars are launched in Park City.

Domont is repped by UTA, which was very involved in putting the film together for her. MRC and T-Street brokered it.