You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Gina Lollobrigida Funeral: Iconic Actress To Be Laid To Rest In Birthplace Of Subiaco After Ceremony In Rome

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin & 'Rust' Armorer To Face Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Over Fatal Shooting; SAG-AFTRA Defends Actor
Read the full story

Netflix Adapts ‘Geek Girl’ Into Series About Neurodiverse Teenager Who Becomes Model

Geek Girl
Geek Girl HarperCollins

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found its next young adult series in the shape of Geek Girl, a British book about a gawky teenager who is plucked from obscurity to embark on a modeling career.

The streamer will adapt Holly Smale’s series of novels into a 10-part series, with the Canadian and British co-production set to begin filming later this year.

Here’s the logline: “Geek Girl tells the story of awkward, neurodiverse teenager Harriet Manners whose life is turned upside down when she is spotted to be a model and embarks on a life-affirming journey of self-discovery as she balances high school and high fashion.”

Waterside Studios, an IP and production venture from writer and producer Jeff Norton, is behind the project. It is collaborating with Nelvana, a children’s content distributor. Both are backed by Canada’s Corus Entertainment, which will show Geek Girl on its TV channels.

Geek Girl will be made by RubyRock Pictures, the UK drama company founded by Zoë Rocha, producer of Sky’s Chris O’Dowd comedy Moone Boy, and Canada’s Aircraft Pictures.

The Geek Girl novels are published by HarperCollins and have been translated into more than 30 languages. Netflix will stream the series globally.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad