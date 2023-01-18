Netflix 2023 Film Slate Unveiled: ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’, ‘The Mother’, ‘Extraction 2’, ‘Heart Of Stone,‘ ’The Killer’, ‘Rebel Moon’ & Others Get Premiere Dates

Netflix has unveiled its 2023 feature film slate, consisting of 49 titles.

The streamer’s feature slate has slimmed down significantly from 2022, when 86 films were announced. It should also be noted that nine of the films on today’s list were originally set for release as part of last year’s lineup. Those titles are Dev Patel’s feature directorial debut Monkey Man, Jennifer Lopez actioner The Mother, George C. Wolfe’s civil rights drama Rustin, John Ridley’s Shirley, the Adam Sandler vehicle Spaceman, the Jamie Foxx-starring They Cloned Tyrone, the starry comedy We Have a Ghost, Kenya Barris’ first feature You People and South Korea’s Jung_E.

In addition to several of those titles, Netflix has revealed premiere dates for works by such acclaimed filmmakers as David Fincher (The Killer), Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon), David Yates (Pain Hustlers) and F. Gary Gray (Lift) and by TV titans like Sam Esmail (Leave the World Behind).

Other projects solidifying their release plans include the sequels Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2, the Gal Gadot spy pic Heart of Stone, the Millie Bobby Brown-led Damsel, and Luther: The Fallen Sun — the film continuation of the Golden Globe-winning detective series starring Idris Elba. Then, there’s a previously untitled comedy starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King, which is now titled A Family Affair and set for a November bow.

Anticipated features to come from Netflix in 2023 that have not yet been dated include Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein pic Maestro, Wes Anderson’s currently untitled adaptation of Roald Dahl stories including “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” the swimming drama Nyad marking the narrative feature debut of Oscar-winning documentarians Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget and Jonás Cuarón’s Chupa, among others.

A trailer touting Netflix’s 2023 slate can be viewed above. Here are the films coming to the streamer — including premiere dates, where available:

Dog Gone Netflix

DOG GONE (currently streaming)

After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.

BASED ON THE BOOK: Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home by Pauls Toutonghi

DIRECTOR: Stephen Herek

WRITER: Nick Santora

PRODUCERS: Nick Santora, Jeremy Kipp Walker

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Rob Lowe

CAST: Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Nick Peine

JUNG_E [Non-English title] (January 20)

In 2194, a civil war among those who survived the Earth’s catastrophe breaks out. A war heroine Major Jung-e goes into a coma after a serious injury, and her family is forced to donate her brain data to ‘Next Generation Lab’. Next Generation Lab uses Jung-e’s data to make an AI robot, and using that robot, the lab continues to conduct war simulation. During the simulation, Seo-hyun, daughter of Jung-e, participating as the robot research team leader, learns her mother’s secret through repeated experiments.

DIRECTOR: Yeon Sang-ho

WRITER: Yeon Sang-ho

CAST: Kim Hyun-joo

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: South Korea

YOU PEOPLE (January 27)

When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships.

DIRECTOR: Kenya Barris

WRITERS: Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris

PRODUCERS: Kevin Misher, Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, Charisse Hewitt-Webster

CAST: Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy

Pamela, A Love Story Netflix

PAMELA, A LOVE STORY (January 31)

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story, follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from smalltown girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.

DIRECTOR: Ryan White

PRODUCERS: Jessica Hargrave, Brandon Thomas Lee, Julia Nottingham Garbus, Jon Bardin, Nell Constantinople

TRUE SPIRIT (February 3)

When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.

BASED ON THE BOOK by Jessica Watson

DIRECTOR: Sarah Spillane

WRITERS: Sarah Spillane, Rebecca Banner, Cathy Randall

PRODUCERS: Debra Martin Chase, Susan Cartsonis, Andrew Fraser

CAST: Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen, Todd Lasance, with Josh Lawson and Anna Paquin

BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND (February 3)

The definitive documentary about the life and legacy of NBA legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell from award-winning director Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI). The film features exclusive interviews with Bill before his passing in 2022 as well as access to his sprawling personal archives. From the humblest of beginnings, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to championships — two back-to-back NCAA titles, a Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black Head Coach in NBA history). Features interviews with family and friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and more.

DIRECTOR: Sam Pollard

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Larry Gordon, Ross Greenburg, Mike Richardson, Charles Rosenzweig

SUBJECTS: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Your Place or Mine Netflix

YOUR PLACE OR MINE (February 10)

Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

DIRECTOR: Aline Brosh McKenna

WRITER: Aline Brosh McKenna

PRODUCERS: Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Aline Brosh McKenna

CAST: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Welsey Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, with Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn

WE HAVE A GHOST (February 24)

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

BASED ON THE SHORT STORY: “Ernest” by Geoff Manaugh

DIRECTOR: Christopher Landon

WRITER: Christopher Landon

PRODUCERS: Marty Bowen, Dan Halsted

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Christopher Landon, Korey Budd, Geoff Manaugh, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, Nathan Miller

CAST: David Harbour, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie

ADDITIONAL CAST: Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, Steve Coulter

Luther: The Fallen Sun Netflix

LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN (March 10)

In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

DIRECTOR: Jamie Payne

WRITER: Neil Cross

PRODUCERS: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Neil Cross, Idris Elba

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dan Finlay, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier, Priscilla Parish

CAST: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley

THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT (March 17)

When Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe), who is searching for his long-lost sister named Adele (voiced by Pixie Davies), crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer, that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician (voiced by Benedict Wong) who will conjure it, sets Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever and take him on the adventure of a lifetime. The Magician’s Elephant is based on Two-time Newbery Award winning author Kate DiCamillo’s classic novel.

DIRECTOR: Wendy Rogers

WRITER: Martin Hynes

PRODUCER: Julia Pistor

CAST: Sian Clifford, Pixie Davies, Natasia Demetriou, Dawn French, Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson, Cree Summer, Lorraine Toussaint, Benedict Wong

Murder Mystery 2 Netflix

MURDER MYSTERY 2 (March 31)

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

DIRECTOR: Jeremy Garelick

WRITERS: James Vanderbilt

PRODUCERS: Adam Sandler and Allen Covert for Happy Madison, Jennifer Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, James Stern for Endgame Entertainment, James Vanderbilt

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith

CAST: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Adeel Akhtar, John Kani, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Zurin Villanueva

A TOURIST’S GUIDE TO LOVE (April 27)

After an unexpected break up, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

DIRECTOR: Steven K. Tsuchida

WRITER: Eirene Tran Donohue

PRODUCERS: Rachael Leigh Cook, Joel S. Rice for Muse Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jim Head for Head First Productions and Lydia Storie for Muse Entertainment

CAST: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Andrew Barth Feldman, Morgan Dudley, Quinn Trúc Trần, Nsưt Lê Thiện

The Mother Ana Carballosa/Netflix

THE MOTHER (May 12)

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

DIRECTOR: Niki Caro

WRITERS: Misha Green, Peter Craig

PRODUCERS: Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Marc Evans, Misha Green

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Molly Allen

CAST: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez

EXTRACTION 2 (June 16)

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

BASED ON: The Graphic Novel “Ciudad” By Ande Parks, From A Story By Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, With Illustrations By Fernando Leon Gonzalez

DIRECTOR: Sam Hargrave

WRITER: Joe Russo

PRODUCERS:Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Benjamin Grayson, Steve Scavelli, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust

CAST: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili

THEY CLONED TYRONE (July 21)

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

DIRECTOR: Juel Taylor

WRITERS: Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier

PRODUCERS: Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Kim Roth, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Mark R. Wright, Jack Murray, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano

CAST: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris

Heart of Stone Netflix

HEART OF STONE (August 11)

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

DIRECTOR: Tom Harper

WRITERS: Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder

PRODUCERS: Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Patty Whitcher, Tom Harper, Greg Rucka

CAST: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready

LIFT (August 25)

An international heist crew is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack, and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.

DIRECTOR: F. Gary Gray

WRITERS: Daniel Kunka, Emerald Fennell, Simon Kinberg

PRODUCERS: Kevin Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions; Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho; Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: F. Gary Gray, Brent O’Connor, Patricia Braga

CAST: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, with Jean Reno and Sam Worthington

ADDITIONAL CAST: Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Burn Gorman, Paul Anderson

Damsel John Wilson / Netflix

DAMSEL (October 13)

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

DIRECTOR: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

WRITER: Dan Mazeau

PRODUCERS: Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Chris Castaldi

CO-PRODUCER: Emily Wolfe

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Millie Bobby Brown, Robert Brown, Dan Mazeau, Zack Roth, Sue Baden-Powell

CAST: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo

PAIN HUSTLERS (October 27)

Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

DIRECTOR: David Yates

WRITER: Wells Tower

PRODUCERS: Lawrence Grey, David Yates

CAST: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman

THE KILLER (November 10)

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SCREENPLAY BY: Andrew Kevin Walker Based on the graphic novel series “The Killer” written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman

PRODUCER: Ceán Chaffin, p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Alexandra Milchan

CAST: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton

A Family Affair Tina Rowden / Netflix

A FAMILY AFFAIR (November 17)

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

DIRECTOR: Richard LaGravenese

WRITERS: Carrie Solomon and Richard LaGravenese

PRODUCERS: Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Alyssa Altman

CAST: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates

LEO (November 22)

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74 year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

DIRECTORS: Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wachtenheim

PRODUCERS: Happy Madison

CAST: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Nick Swardson, Nicholas Turturro, Robert Smigel, Jo Koy, Stephanie Hsu

LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (December 8)

A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.

BASED ON THE NOVEL: “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam

DIRECTOR: Sam Esmail

WRITER: Sam Esmail

PRODUCERS: Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Julia Roberts, Lisa Gillan, Marisa Yeres Gill EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman, Nick Krishnamurthy, Rumaan Alam

CAST: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans and Kevin Bacon

Rebel Moon Clay Enos/Netflix

REBEL MOON (December 22)

When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

PRODUCERS: Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Zack Snyder, Eric Newman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad

KEY CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of “Jimmy”. Also starring Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi



RELEASE DATES TBD:

CHUPA (Spring 2023)

While visiting his family in Mexico, teenage Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

DIRECTOR: Jonás Cuarón

SCREENPLAY BY: Sean Kennedy Moore & Joe Barnathan & Marcus Rinehart

STORY BY: Sean Kennedy Moore & Joe Barnathan & Marcus Rinehart & Brendan Bellomo

PRODUCERS: Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, Michael Barnathan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: G. Mac Brown, Anna Barnathan Barry, Brendan Bellomo

CAST: Demián Bichir, Evan Whitten, Christian Slater, Ashley Ciarra, Nickolas Verdugo, Adriana Paz, Gerardo Taracena, Julio Cesar Cedillo

KILL BOKSOON [Non-English Title] (Spring 2023)

Boksoon leads a double life — she is both a mother of a teenage daughter and the legendary professional killer at the top-tier killing agency MK. Caught in between the mission of killing someone and the mission of raising someone, Boksoon refuses to complete an assigned mission and is thrown into an inevitable fight.

DIRECTOR: Byun Sung-hyun

WRITER: Byun Sung-hyun

CAST: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Si-A, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: South Korea

HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS (Summer 2023)

Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!” The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness.

BASED ON THE NOVEL: “Happiness for Beginners” by Katherine Center

DIRECTOR: Vicky Wight

WRITER: Vicky Wight

PRODUCERS: Geoff Linville, Berry Meyerowitz, Vicky Wight

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Katherine Center, Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg

CAST: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, Julia Shiplett

THE PERFECT FIND (Summer 2023)

Will a forty-year-old woman with everything on the line — her high-stakes career, ticking biological clock, bank account — risk it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback, for good?

DIRECTOR: Numa Perrier

WRITER: Leigh Davenport

BASED ON THE NOVEL BY: Tia Williams

PRODUCERS: Glendon Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Jeff Morrone, Codie Elaine Oliver, Tommy Oliver

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Stuart Ford, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Linda McDonough, Holly Shakoor Fleischer, Melissa Jones, Leigh Davenport and Matthew Myers

CAST: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony and Gina Torres

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT (September 2023)

After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?

BASED ON THE NOVEL: “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight” by Jennifer E. Smith

DIRECTOR: Vanessa Caswill

SCREENPLAY BY: Katie Lovejoy

PRODUCERS: Matt Kaplan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss, Mark Lane, Haley Lu Richardson

CO-PRODUCER: Aubrey Bendix

CAST: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips

NYAD (Fall 2023)

The remarkable true story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the “Everest of swims,” a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida through dangerous open ocean without a shark cage.

DIRECTOR: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

WRITERS: Ann Biderman, Julia Cox

BASED ON: The Book “Find A Way” by Diana Nyad

PRODUCERS: Andrew Lazar, Teddy Schwarzman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Johnson, Jim Seibel, Michael Heimler, Vanessa Humphrey, Julia Cox, D. Scott Lumpkin

CAST: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jenna Yi, Eric T. Miller

PLAYERS (Fall 2023)

Chicago sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

DIRECTOR: Trish Sie

WRITER: Whit Anderson

PRODUCERS: Marc Platt, Ryan Christians, Ross Dinerstein

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Stuart Ford, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Linda McDonough, Holly Shakoor Fleischer, Melissa Jones, Leigh Davenport and Matthew Myers

CAST: Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., Tom Ellis, Joel Courtney, Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew

SPACEMAN (Fall 2023)

As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

BASED ON THE NOVEL: “Spaceman Of Bohemia” by Jaroslav Kalfar

DIRECTOR: Johan Renck

WRITER: Colby Day

PRODUCERS: Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ben Ormand, Johan Renck, Barry Bernardi

CAST: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar

THE ARCHIES [Non-English Title]

The Archies, a feature film adaptation of the comics will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India and will premiere exclusively on Netflix. A live action musical set in 1960’s India, the film will be directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies at the centre of it and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.

DIRECTOR: Zoya Akhtar

WRITER: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar & Ayesha Devitre

PRODUCERS: Tiger Baby/ Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti,Graphic India/ Sharad Devarajan, Archie Comics

CAST: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India

BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER.

Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect.

DIRECTOR: Mary Lambert

WRITERS: Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano

PRODUCED BY: Brad Krevoy

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, David Wulf, Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Amanda Phillips

CAST: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño and Jason Biggs

CARGA MÁXIMA (Overhaul) [Non-English Title]

In the first Brazilian action movie on Netflix, Roger is a truck racing driver who starts driving for a cargo robbery gang in order to keep his team. Once inside the crime, he will have to fight hard to get out.

DIRECTOR: Tomás Portella

WRITER: Leandro Soares

PRODUCERS: Caio Gullane, Fabiano Gullane, Rodrigo Castellar

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ana Saito, Ariene Ferreira, Daniela Aun, Rodrigo Castellar

CAST: Thiago Martins, Sheron Menezzes, Raphael Logam, Milhem Cortaz, Evandro Mesquita, Paulinho Vilhena

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Brazil

CHAKDA ‘XPRESS [Non-English Title]

The film is inspired by the incredible story of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder, despite the countless hindrances, to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket.

DIRECTOR: Prosit Roy

WRITER: Abhishek Banerjee

PRODUCERS: Karnesh Ssharma (Clean Slate Filmz)

CAST: Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Kaushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

DIRECTOR: Sam Fell

WRITERS: Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell, Rachel Tunnard

PRODUCERS: Steve Pegram, Leyla Hobart

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Peter Lord, Carla Shelley, Karey Kirkpatrick, Nick Park

CAST: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays and Nick Mohammed

CHOOSE LOVE

Cami Conway has it all. She’s got the job she wants and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul. And yet. She feels something is missing. Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

DIRECTOR: Stuart McDonald

WRITER: Josann McGibbon

PRODUCERS: Robyn Snyder and Deborah Evans, Mel Turner, Axel Paton, Josann McGibbon

CAST: Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber and Scott Michael Foster

THE DEEPEST BREATH

World Premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

A champion freediver trains to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver, and the two form an emotional bond that feels like fate. This heart-stopping film follows the paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world, documenting the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing a dream through the silent depths of the ocean.

DIRECTOR: Laura McGann

PRODUCERS: John Battsek, Sarah Thomson, Jamie D’Alton, Anne McLoughlin

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bart Layton, Ben Cotner, Emily Osborne

CO-PRODUCER: Robert Ford

MAESTRO

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

DIRECTOR: Bradley Cooper

WRITER: Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

PRODUCERS: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Bradley Cooper, Fred Berner, Amy Durning

CAST: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

MONKEY MAN

An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.

DIRECTOR: Dev Patel

WRITERS: Dev Patel, John Collee

PRODUCERS: Dev Patel, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Jomon Thomas, Samarth Sahni, Christine Haebler, Anjay Nagpal

CAST: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

THE MONKEY KING

The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a monkey and his magical fighting Stick as they team up on an epic quest where they must go head to head against gods, demons, dragons, and the greatest enemy of all, Monkey’s own ego!

DIRECTOR: Anthony Stacchi

PRODUCERS: Peilin Chou

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Stephen Chow

CAST: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie and BD Wong

NIMONA

A knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.

DIRECTORS: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

PRODUCERS: Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison, Andrew Millstein

CAST: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang

THE OUT-LAWS

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

DIRECTOR: Tyler Spindel

WRITER: Evan Turner, Ben Zazove

PRODUCERS: Happy Madison; Adam Devine

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Isaac Horne

CAST: Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson

REPTILE

Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

DIRECTOR: Grant Singer

WRITERS: Screenplay – Grant Singer & Benjamin Brewer And Benicio Del Toro, Story – Grant Singer & Benjamin Brewer

PRODUCERS: Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Benicio Del Toro, Rachel Smith

CAST: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz

RUSTIN

Bayard Rustin, the brilliant strategist behind 1963’s momentous March On Washington and close advisor to Martin Luther King, Jr., dedicated his life to the tireless quest for racial equality, human rights, and worldwide democracy. But as an openly gay Black man, he was all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build. Directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Colman Domingo, Rustin illuminates the life of this unsung hero, a man whose influential work as an activist changed the course of history.

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SCREENPLAY BY: Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black

STORY BY: Julian Breece

PRODUCERS: Bruce Cohen, Tonia Davis, George C. Wolfe

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Higher Ground’s Barack & Michelle Obama, Mark R. Wright, Alex G. Scott, David Permut, Daniel Sladek, Chris Taaffe

CAST: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo

SHIRLEY

Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the U.S, and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.

DIRECTOR: John Ridley

WRITER: John Ridley

PRODUCERS: Anikah McLaren, Elizabeth Haggard, Regina King, John Ridley

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jeff Skoll, Ted Gidlow

CAST: Regina King, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, with André Holland and Terrence Howard

UNTITLED WES ANDERSON/ROALD DAHL FILM

Wes Anderson’s adaptation of several Roald Dahl short stories including “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

DIRECTOR: Wes Anderson

WRITER: Wes Anderson

PRODUCERS: Wes Anderson, Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson

CO-PRODUCERS: Octavia Peissel, John Peet, Alice Dawson

CAST: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Asa Jennings

VICTIM/SUSPECT

World Premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Investigative journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover and examine a shocking pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.

DIRECTOR: Nancy Schwartzman

PRODUCERS: Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Alice Henty, Nancy Schwartzman, Amanda Pike, Rachel De Leon

CO-PRODUCERS: Tracy Elizabeth Jarrett, J. Daniel Torres

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Carolyn Hepburn