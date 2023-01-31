Nene Leakes Calls ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchises “Starless”

Nene Leakes is one of the most remembered stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta becoming the breakout star of the franchise. The Glee alum left the Bravo reality series back in 2020 after not reaching a deal to return for Season 13.

The reality star recently made an appearance on The Breakfast Club where she said the franchise that launched her into stardom was “starless.”

Leakes was reading a news bit about The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon after she revealed she knew her husband Juan had an affair. The former New Normal actor threw in a little shade at Dixon as she read the news.

“Ooooh, honey! Yes for the starless Robyn Dixon child,” she said. “Starless honey, mmhmm.”

The radio co-hosts were heard questioning Leakes’ adjective for the RHOP star to which she replied, “Star-Less.”

When they asked her what she meant by that, Leakes added, “Like these girls on these shows, they’re just not stars. If you really look at it, all of the stars that were on any of these franchises, they took them off and everybody that is left is starless.”

Charlamagne tha God interjected and said that RHOP had “high ratings,” but Leakes wasn’t swayed and added, “Oh, does it? When was the last time you looked at those ratings?”

Leakes would confess that she doesn’t watch The Real Housewives but does come across clips of the franchises that are shared on social media.

Charlamagne then clarified that Dixon talked about her husband’s infidelity on the Reasonably Shady podcast that she co-hosts with Gizelle Bryant. The podcast is produced iHeartRadio, which is also the parent company of Power 105.1 FM where The Breakfast Club airs. Charlamagne said that he thought Dixon and Bryant were stars, despite what Leakes said.

When they played a snippet of Dixon’s podcast, she said that the woman her husband was talking to wanted to become famous off of them, which prompted Leakes to ask, “But, are they famous?”

“Yes, Robyn and Gizelle are on The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Charlamagne said.

“They’re not famous,” Leaked fired back. “They may be known… there’s a difference between famous and known. And so, I don’t know about famous but maybe they’re known for a minute.”

Leakes was asked if she thought Bryant was famous and the former RHOA star said, “NO!” When asked about her former co-star Burruss, she hesitated to answer but would later say, “I will give Kandi, yeah, but everyone else… I don’t see it. I think they’re known.”

When asked about The Real Housewives of New York City, Leakes claimed to not know who was on the show and talked about the reboot the franchise is going through at the moment. Leakes was asked about Eboni K. Williams being on the show and she replied, “I don’t know her either. Is she famous or is she known?”

In recent years, The Real Housewives has been moving on from the OG stars of their long-running franchises to mix it up and freshen up the shows. Another factor is that the more years a particular housewife stays, the more expensive they can be when it’s time to renegotiate her contract.

Charlamagne then brought up a good point saying that “fame is subjective” and added, “There’s people that are famous like Beyoncé is famous. But then everybody else is subjective because you can be walking through the mall with your 14-year-old and she might lose it over a TikTok star, so that TikTok star is famous to them.”

Leakes would then say, “I guess honey. I guess child. Well anyway, since Envy and Charlamagne say Robyn is famous, I take it back Robyn. Famous Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon, sorry, my fault.”

Charlamagne predicted that Dixon would take to her podcast to address Leakes’ comments but the latter was unbothered saying, “I could care less honey. Go right ahead” and ended the segment adding, “I’m bored with them.”

Since exiting RHOA, Leakes filed a lawsuit against the cable network and Andy Cohen making claims of racism and a hostile work environment. Leakes has since dropped the lawsuit.

Watch Leakes on The Breakfast Club in the video below.