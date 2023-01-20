Neil Young Adds Voice To David Crosby Tributes

Neil Young, whose friendship with David Crosby was as turbulent as their harmonies were blissful, paid an emotional tribute to the late singer today, calling his former bandmate “a very supportive friend in my early life.”

On his Neil Young Archives website, beneath a large photograph of Crosby, Young wrote:

David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together. ‘Almost Cut My Hair’ ‘Dejavu’, and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and Stills and I had a blast as he kept us going on and on. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows.

We had so many great times, especially in the early years. Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things. My heart goes out to Jan and Django, his wife and son. Lots of love to you. Thanks David for your spirit and songs, Love you man. I remember the best times!

RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries

In remembering Crosby, Young rounds out the tributes paid by Crosby’s classic-era bandmates of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Yesterday, Stills said he would “miss him beyond measure” and Nash called him “a true treasure.” Read their full statements here.

Although all four members of the group had ups and downs, to put it mildly, in their decades-long relationships, Young and Crosby had the most rancorous, their friendship all but non-existent in recent years. The hard feelings reached a zenith in 2014 when Crosby expressed his disapproval on a radio show regarding Young’s new romance with actress Daryl Hannah. Young subsequently announced that he’d never perform with Crosby again.