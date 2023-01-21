‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Cast Reacts To News That Season 14 Will Be Show’s Last

On the heels of the news that one of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after its current 14th season, the show’s cast and crew are speaking out on social media.

“This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!” star LL Cool J wrote on Instagram yesterday. “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!”

Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks, posted a walking-off-into-the-sunset-style photo of himself in character with the simple caption, “What a spectacular journey we all shared.”

Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, uploaded two photos bookending her 14 years on the show and wrote, “From season 1 to season 14, from 24 yrs old to 39, it has been an absolute dream. So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I’m so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you ♥️”

Caleb Castille, who’s been with the show since Season 11, tweeted: “Incredibly sad about the news that @NCISLA won’t be coming back to give you guys another season but man what an amazing accomplishment… 14 seasons! Shoutout to the best fans & crew in the world! I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity. Special Agent Devin Rountree signing off.”

Series star Chris O’Donnell is not on social media and has not commented yet.

NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said the following in a statement:

I want to thank both the network and studio for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode. Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances – thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.

The series finale is set for May 14, airing on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.