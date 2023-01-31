NBCUniversal Ad Group Formalizes New Exec Structure, Streamlining Efforts Across Broadcast, Sports, Cable & Streaming

NBCUniversal’s advertising and partnerships group has formalized a new executive structure reflecting its recent moves to streamline efforts in broadcast, cable, sports and streaming.

In a blog post, Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships, said the new setup aims to “continue mirroring how our customers use One Platform,” the company’s system for advertisers.

The changes come as the company is looking to fortify its resources in data, distribution, ad tech, commercial innovation and measurement. NBCU is getting set to host its annual developer conference, One23, next month ahead of NewFronts and upfront presentations in May. While the blog post does not cite any departures from the ranks, some contraction has rippled through the total NBCU workforce in recent months, including in sales, amid an overall downturn in ad spending. Yaccarino’s longtime deputy, Laura Molen, recently announced plans to exit by the end of March.

At the same time, the overall advertising narrative at NBCU has been fairly upbeat relative to that at some rival companies, thanks to gains at Peacock and the continued value of live sports. CEO Jeff Shell said last week he believes the broader ad market may have “bottomed out,” with a bounce-back in store as 2023 progresses.

Highlights of execs and roles at NBCU include Mark Marshall leading a new, converged national sales force, serving all agency and clients partners. Tom Winiarski’s group, which bridges linear and digital, is helping the company manage the ongoing shift of viewing and ad dollars. Working alongside Marshall, a newly created SMB Growth Team will look to entice smaller businesses to advertise.

Krishan Bhatia is continuing to spearhead increased investments in streaming and data products, and Dan Lovinger, longtime head of sports ad sales, is leading efforts around the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Josh Feldman will lead a growing team focused on commercial innovations across One Platform, commerce products like NBCU Checkout, and other strategic initiatives such as looking for revenue opportunities around NBCU IP and talent. Frank Comerford is continuing to lead NBCU’s local strategy; and Maggy Chan now heads global sales and partnership teams.

Yaccarino also noted that Peter Blacker is continuing as head of diversity, equity and inclusion, reporting to her. Christina Glorioso remains as head of training and development, while Gina Larussa, Randy Culbertson, Jeff Hoeh and Joe Benarroch are staying on in key HR, finance, legal and communications roles, respectively.

“Across the board, we have in-house experts across every agency, category, and advertising product, positioned to understand the nuances across all industries, technologies, and customers,” Yaccarino wrote. “Our new structure empowers these experts to jump into any meeting, rise to any challenge, and provide even more support and solutions.”