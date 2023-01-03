NATPE Assets Rescued By Realscreen & Banff Owner Brunico

NATPE is saved. Brunico Communications, the Canadian company that runs the Realscreen Summit and Banff World Media Festival, has acquired the assets of the bankrupt outfit for around $150,000 and NATPE Budapest will take place as planned over the summer.

The future of the world-renowned TV industry confab had been up in the air after NATPE filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, having cited the impact of Covid-19 while stating it planned to continue holding events. This month’s confab, however, which was meant to shift from Miami to the Bahamas, was canceled just a few weeks later. A number of events between 2020 and 2022 were shelved due to Covid-19.

Related Story Financially Strapped NATPE Cancels January 2023 Conference; Outlook For Budapest And Other Events Still Undetermined

Brunico President and CEO Russell Goldstein said the “international content community has been waiting patiently for the return of NATPE, and we are very excited to welcome back our new clients and delegates,” adding that Brunico will reach out to NATPE partners in due course to discuss next steps.

Andy Kaplan, who chairs the NATPE Board of Directors, said “we could not be more pleased with the outcome” as he hailed Brunico’s “distinguished” track record overseeing the likes of the Realscreen and Kidscreen Summits and Banff. Execs including Netflix’s Bela Bajaria and Universal’s Pearlena Igbokwe headlined the latter last year.

The news will bring a sigh of relief to the international TV confab community, many of whom have treated NATPE – which stands for the National Association of Television Program Executives and has been in operation for more than 50 years – as a staple.

Brunico had emerged as a frontrunner to buy NATPE assets several weeks after the Chapter 11. C21, which runs Content London, bid briefly before withdrawing in mid November.

The first event under the new structure will be NATPE Budapest in late June.