National Society of Film Critics Names ‘Tár’ As Best Picture, Cate Blanchett Is Best Actress

The National Society of Film Critics has named Tár as Best Picture in the group’s 57th annual vote Saturday. The results were announced on Twitter.
Cate Blanchett was awarded best actress for her Tár role, while writer-director Todd Field won for Best Screenplay. Blanchett’s win follows her New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. victories.
Colin Farrell won Best Actor for his star turn in The Banshees of Inisherin and After Yang, Banshees’ Kerry Condon was chosen as Best Supporting Actress.
Charlotte Wells won best director prize for Aftersun. Ke Huy Quan was named Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The winners:
Best picture: Tár
Runners-up: Aftersun, No Bears
Best director: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Runners-up: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave, Jafar Panahi, No Bears
Best actor: Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin
Runners-up: Paul Mescal, Aftersun, Bill Nighy, Living
Best actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Runners-up: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once,
Tilda Swinton, The Eternal Daughter, and Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once,
Runners-up: Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best supporting actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Runners-up: Nina Hoss, Tár, Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Best screenplay: Todd Field, Tár
Runners-up: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin,
James Gray, Armageddon Time
Best cinematography: Michał Dymek, EO
Runners-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope, Kim Ji-yong, Decision to Leave
