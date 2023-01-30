‘My Brilliant Friend’: Meet The New Elena And Lila For Fourth And Final Season Of HBO Drama

The pals on My Brilliant Friend are all grown up.

For the drama’s fourth and final season on HBO, Alba Rohrwacher will play Elena Greco and Irene Maiorino will take over as Lila Cerullo in the series based on “The Story Of The Lost Child,” Elena Ferrante’s fourth and final book of her quadrilogy.

The series follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life — Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila, in the first year of primary school in 1950. Their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s brilliant friend and – in a way – both her best friend and her worst enemy.

Fabrizio Gifuni will also join season four as Nino Sarratore.

Irene Maioria (Lila) and Alba Rohrwacher (Elena). Photo by Eduardo Castaldo

My Brilliant Friend is created by Saverio Costanzo. This season is directed by Laura Bispuri and executive produced by Saverio Costanzo, Paolo Sorrentino, Jennifer Schuur, Elena Recchia and Guido De Laurentiis.

The series is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for Fremantle Italy, The Apartment and Wildside (both Fremantle companies) and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango, in collaboration with Rai Fiction and HBO Entertainment.