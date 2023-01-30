‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Netflix Sleuths Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Back In Action

It’s deux or die – their joke, not ours – with the new trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the Netflix sequel that pairs Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as the married couple with a knack for sleuthing and trouble.

When last we saw them in Murder Mystery, New York cop Nick (Sandler) and wife Audrey (Aniston) were on a European vacation when they got framed for the death of an elderly billionaire and were forced to go on the run.

Now they’re back, and this time they’re full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

Set four years after the action of the first movie, Murder Mystery 2 finds the sleuths in the midst of trouble yet again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. Nick and Audrey Spitz embark on the high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and a long-awaited trip to Paris.

The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon. Sandler and Allen Covert are producing for Happy Madison, with Vanderbilt, Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films and James Stern for Endgame Entertainment.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres March 31 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.