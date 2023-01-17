‘Murder By The Book’ Drama Starring Retta From ‘Good Girls’ Team Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs Lands Pilot Order At NBC

NBC has ordered a pilot for the drama series Murder by the Book from Good Girls creator Jenna Bans under her Universal Television-based production banner Minnesota Logging Company. Good Girls executive producer Bill Krebs will pen the script with Bans.

Starring Retta, the story will follow big city Instafamous book reviewer takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.

The project, which had received a put pilot commitment in September, reteams Retta with Bans and Krebs after the actress previously starred in all four seasons of NBC’s crime comedy-drama Good Girls.

Murder by the Book hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, under the Minnesota Logging Co. production banner. In addition to starring, Retta will serve as executive producer. Casey Kyber, Minnesota Logging Co.’s Head of Television, will also executive produce.

Bans has been under an overall deal at Universal TV since 2016. She was previously at ABC Studios where she created and executive produced the praised ABC drama series The Family starring Joan Allen. She previously served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy and also worked on Desperate Housewives and Private Practice.