Munya Chawawa Looks To Replicate Viral Comedy Success In His Own Channel 4 Show

EXCLUSIVE: Munya Chawawa, the British-Zimbabwean comedian, is hoping to translate his wildly viral online sketches into his own television show.

The 30-year-old is working on a pilot for Channel 4, the British public broadcaster, that will build on his increasing number of TV appearances in recent years.

The pilot, which will not be broadcast, is titled The Late Night Munyaverse and will feature a mix of studio and filmed comedy sketches. It is produced by Rumpus Media, which makes The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan for BBC2.

Chawawa’s topical sketches have racked up 32M views on TikTok alone and often feature the comedian sending up politicians through parodies of popular songs.

For example, when Matt Hancock, the former UK health secretary, was exposed for having an affair, Chawawa wrote a skit around Shaggy’s It Wasn’t Me.

Other regular targets include Bear Grylls; Nigella Lawson, the British food presenter; and Salt Bae, the Turkish restaurateur.

Chawawa has appeared in comedy entertainment shows Complaints Welcome and Taskmaster for Channel 4, while he also had a role as Choronzon in Netflix’s The Sandman.