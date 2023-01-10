Hap Rigby, Kenneth Mallory Join MPA In Government Affairs Posts

The Motion Picture Association has hired two executives for its U.S. government affairs team.

Hap Rigby will join as senior vice president, federal government affairs, leading lobbying efforts in Congress and the executive branch. He joins from from Wiley Rein, where he was senior policy advisor and advised clients in the communications and technology sectors. He previously worked for Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, as well as for former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC) and for former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour (R-MS).

Related Story MPA Revenue Rose In 2021 As Trade Association Trimmed Deficit

Kenneth Mallory will serve as vice president, media policy and regulatory counsel, leading the MPA’s engagement with regulatory agencies including the FCC and the FTC. He most recently was the head of public policy in for Meta in the mid-Atlantic and southeast regions. He previously worked for the FCC, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the Office of the People’s Counsel for the District of Columbia and the Multicultural Media, Telecom, and Internet Council, among other organizations.

Rigby and Mallory will start in their posts on Jan. 23 and will be based at the MPA’s global headquarters in Washington, D.C. Rigby will report to Patrick Kilcur, executive vice president, U.S. government affairs. Mallory will report to Ben Sheffner, senior vice president and associate general counsel, law and policy, and Anissa Brennan, senior vice president, global policy and federal affairs.

In a statement, Kilcur said, “As Washington considers proposals governing the digital marketplace to address digital evolution of the film, television, and streaming industry, the addition of Hap and Kenneth will better position the MPA to advance key industry priorities. Their expertise in media, technology, and communications policy will help the association and our member studios continue to innovate and produce films and shows audiences love – particularly as the streaming ecosystem continues to grow and evolve.”