Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up.”

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023

DeGeneres is not the only longtime resident of the leafy enclave in southern Santa Barbara. Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore, Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, Malcolm McDowell, Al Gore, Megyn Price, Eric Schmidt, Jane Seymour, Patrick Stewart and Kathy Ireland have also been residents.