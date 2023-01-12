‘Mo’ Renewed For Second & Final Season By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has renewed Mo for Season 2,. It will be the praised comedy series last, brining Mo Najjar’s journey for asylum to a conclusion.

Co-created and executive produced by Mo Amer, who stars in the titular role, and Ramy Youssef, Mo is inspired by Amer’s life. It follows Mo Najjar (Amer), who straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullsh*t as a Palestinian refugee living one step away from obtaining asylum in the U.S. His family — including his resilient mother and hilariously unfiltered brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Mo deftly adapts to his new world, but it’s tough to get ahead when you’re tied up in red tape.

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story,” said Amer.

In addition to Amer, Teresa Ruiz (Maria), Farah Bseiso (Yusra) and Omar Elba (Sameer) also will reprise their roles in Season 2.

Mo debuted on Netflix in August to strong reviews, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. While it could not break into Netflix’s weekly Top 10 — something challenging for half-hour series due to their length — it has picked up a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes, it has been honored at the 2023 AFI Awards, and Amer has been nominated for a 2023 Independent Spirit Award in the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series category.

Season 1 was executive produced by Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe and series director Solvan “Slick” Naim. A24 is the studio.