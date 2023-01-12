‘Minx’: Starz Saves Canceled HBO Max Series With Pickup Of Seasons 1 & 2

Starz has rescued Minx, starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, following its HBO Max cancellation. The Lionsgate-owned premium network has stepped in to pick up both Season 1 and the unaired Season 2 of the period erotic comedy, produced by Lionsgate Television.

Season 1 premiered on HBO Max in March 2022 and was renewed for a second season two months later. The streamer reversed a Season 2 renewal in December while the comedy series was in its final week of production. The cancellation was part of a larger programming purge at Warner Media Discovery following the company’s merger last April as part of cost-cutting tax write-offs.

Related Story HBO Max Increases Monthly Price To $15.99; First Uptick Since Launch Vaults It Ahead Of Netflix In Streaming Price Ranks

With Starz’s pickup of both seasons of the Lionsgate TV series, Season 1 will be part of the network’s library and Season 2 will be a Starz exclusive. According to sources, Starz pursued Minx when it became available and stepped up to pick it up.

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about, and for women,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO for Starz. “Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented ‘Minx’ team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season.”

Media companies use their owned networks to pick up valuable series following their cancellation by a third-party buyer. The Universal Television-produced Magnum PI is a recent example; it was rescued by sibling NBC following the show’s cancellation by CBS. Lionsgate will be splitting Starz and the film/TV studio later this year.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The series also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

Minx has been well received, landing on a slew of Best Show lists for 2022 and earning the second highest Rotten Tomatoes score for a Max Original comedy only behind Hacks.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience, said Ellen Rapoport, Minx creator, showrunner, and executive producer. “We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast, and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Fellow EP Paul Feig added, “We are so proud of our beloved Minx and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz. That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast’s amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz.”

Minx was created by Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television.