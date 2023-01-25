Michelle Williams Scores Oscar Nom; ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Costars Joshua Jackson & Busy Philipps Celebrate

Michelle Williams scored her fifth Oscar nomination for her work on The Fabelmans. After the announcement was made, Williams’ former Dawson’s Creek costars Busy Philipps and Joshua Jackson shared congratulatory messages on social media.

Philipps shared an image of Williams on Instagram from her time on The WB drama captioning, “BRB- I’m just gonna go back in time and tell this kid that she’s going to have 5 OSCAR NOMINATIONS in the next 20 years. And a BEAUTIFUL family. And be surrounded by love. (And GORGEOUS CLOTHES) But tbh- that’s probably along the lines of what I was saying to her then.”

“I love you MW. Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times,” Philipps added. “But then you would dig deep and try again. It’s one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying. A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role…but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you.”

Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees

Jackson, who played Pacey Witter in the young adult drama, reshared Philipps post on his Instagram Stories and overlayed a message.

“5 Academy Award nominations!!! Holy Moses,” he wrote before joking about Williams’ photo adding, “I don’t know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy watering hole when we were all kids. What an amazing journey you have been on. Congratulations!”

Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman in the Steven Spielberg-directed film inspired by his own life. Mitzi is loosely based on Spielberg’s mother and he recently said he was inspired to cast her in The Fabelmans after watching her on the FX series Fosse/Verdon.