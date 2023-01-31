You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Berlin Adds Disney Tribute, Donna Summer Doc; Omar Sy Pic Hits Milestone In France; StudioCanal Boss To Keynote At Mip; Constantin Board Adds Former Sony Exec — Global Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Michaela Coel & BFI Launch $12,000 Filmmaking Challenge With BMW

Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever European Premiere in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel has partnered with the BFI and German carmaker BMW to launch a new filmmaking challenge.

The BMW Filmmaking Challenge will provide five shortlisted filmmakers with access to a $12,000 (£10,000) production fund alongside a series of mentoring sessions with Coel and an executive producer from the BFI to create a 90-second short film.

From the five shorts, a winning film will be selected to premiere as part of the closing night gala of the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. All five films will be available on BFI Player. The BFI will open applications in March 2023.

Related Story

"A Rush Of Exhilaration": Michaela Coel Reveals Pride As A Woman Of Color To Be Joining 'Black Panther' Cast For Sequel

The chosen filmmakers will be given the budget to produce their films over the summer months. The BFI said “high-profile talent” will be drafted in to judge the challenge.

The challenge has been launched to celebrate BMW’s new flagship vehicle, the BMW i7, which features a 31.3-inch widescreen rear-passenger screen.

To promote the challenge, Coel features in a 90-second film, written and directed by Aliyah Otchere. You can watch the full clip below.

Introducing the challenge, Coel said: “I hope this Filmmaking Challenge provides an opportunity for creatives to explore new and interesting perspectives, allowing us to discover the stories yet to be told. The BMW i7’s technology and theatre screen, which is much wider than we’d traditionally watch, will push creatives to think more expansively. I look forward to geeking out with the filmmakers about their ideas and providing a sounding board as a mentor throughout this process.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad