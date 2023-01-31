Michaela Coel & BFI Launch $12,000 Filmmaking Challenge With BMW

I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel has partnered with the BFI and German carmaker BMW to launch a new filmmaking challenge.

The BMW Filmmaking Challenge will provide five shortlisted filmmakers with access to a $12,000 (£10,000) production fund alongside a series of mentoring sessions with Coel and an executive producer from the BFI to create a 90-second short film.

From the five shorts, a winning film will be selected to premiere as part of the closing night gala of the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. All five films will be available on BFI Player. The BFI will open applications in March 2023.

The chosen filmmakers will be given the budget to produce their films over the summer months. The BFI said “high-profile talent” will be drafted in to judge the challenge.

The challenge has been launched to celebrate BMW’s new flagship vehicle, the BMW i7, which features a 31.3-inch widescreen rear-passenger screen.

To promote the challenge, Coel features in a 90-second film, written and directed by Aliyah Otchere. You can watch the full clip below.

Introducing the challenge, Coel said: “I hope this Filmmaking Challenge provides an opportunity for creatives to explore new and interesting perspectives, allowing us to discover the stories yet to be told. The BMW i7’s technology and theatre screen, which is much wider than we’d traditionally watch, will push creatives to think more expansively. I look forward to geeking out with the filmmakers about their ideas and providing a sounding board as a mentor throughout this process.”