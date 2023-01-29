Michael B. Jordan Lets “The Inner Animal Go Crazy” In ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut With Cast All Over Him

Michael B. Jordan made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut and had the female cast members throwing themselves at him throughout the monologue.

When the Creed actor took the stage he said he “had a crazy full-circle moment” adding, “We pre-shot some videos for the show and when I got to the studio I realized it was the exact same place where I shot one of my first acting roles on the soap opera All My Children.”

A scene from the then 16-year-old actor was screened where he starts howling at the end. Jordan poked fun at himself saying, “I’m pretty sure I hit puberty mid-howl.”

The Friday Night Lights alum then recalled that he went through his very first public breakup shortly after directing his first movie Creed III. He said that most people say they will get in shape, but since he had just filmed the movie he was “in Creed shape” already. Jordan said he took up lessons to learn Spanish and said, “Estoy en Raya. (I am on Raya).”

Since the actor revealed he’s single, the female SNL cast members started dropping by trying to flirt with the actor. Chloe Fineman came in and said she was single but Jordan reminded her she was dating “that hot writer,” to which she responded, “Not if you’re available.”

Heidi Gardner interrupted to tell Jordan that she has a Creed poster or “printed onto a body pillow, whatever.” Ego Nwodim dropped in wearing a whole wedding dress hinting at Jordan that they could get married.

Then at the end, Punkie Johnson came in telling the night’s host he “looked fine as ever as always.” Jordan then reminded Johnson that she was gay to which she said, “I am but you’re Michael B. Jordan and I’m Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?”

Johnson then felt Jordan up and said she would see him at the after-party.

Closing his monologue Jordan said, “I just want to say, I’m so grateful to be standing on this stage. Sometimes, I can take myself a little too seriously but tonight, I’m going to have fun, I’m just going to go for it. And maybe, just maybe let the inner animal get a little crazy.”

Jordan ended his monologue howling, just like he did on All My Children.

Watch his full monologue in the video posted above.