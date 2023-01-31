Metaphysic Partners With CAA; Named Sole AI Provider For Robert Zemeckis Film ‘Here’

Metaphysic, which captured attention in 2022 by using artificial intelligence to create avatars of Elvis Presley on America’s Got Talent, has formed a strategic partnership with CAA to develop generative AI tools and services for global talent.

Formed in 2018, the pioneering company also cracked the zeitgeist with its @DeepTomCruise channel on TikTok.

“Metaphysic are industry leaders in using generative AI and machine learning to create photorealistic

Hollywood-quality content, combined with their ethics-first approach and thought leadership they

unlock an incredible opportunity for the entertainment industry and beyond,” said Joanna Popper, Chief

Metaverse Officer, CAA. “Artificial intelligence will have a transformative impact on content creation and

intellectual property. CAA has always been at the forefront of new technological frontiers and we are

excited to work with Metaphysic in bringing the most exciting opportunities to our clients and the

industry.”

Metaphysic was named the sole AI provider for Here, the next film from Robert Zemeckis that’s an adaptation of Richard McGuire’s graphic novel. The film, which will reunite Zemeckis with his Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright and screenwriter Eric Roth, will incorporate hyperreal AI-generated face replacements and de-aging into the storytelling, without the need for further compositing or VFX work.

“I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story,” said Zemeckis in a statement. “With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into

younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously

impossible! Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today,

Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this

incredibly challenging, emotional film.”

“It is incredible to see Metaphysic’s AI-generated content flawlessly integrated into a shot live on set,” said Kevin Baillie, Production Visual Effects Supervisor on Here. “The actors can even use the technology as a youth mirror – testing out acting choices for their younger selves in real-time. That feedback loop

and youthful performance is absolutely essential in achieving an authentic, delightful result!”

“Metaphysic is rapidly expanding the creative horizons of Hollywood and beyond. Our tools are cost-

effective, movie-quality and scalable – we are being forced to reimagine how visual media is produced,”said Thomas Graham, CEO and Co-founder of Metaphysic. “With the support of CAA and by working on

projects like Here, Metaphysic is demonstrating the transformative power of hyperreal AI to shape the

future of entertainment and to eventually help people create AI-generated, photorealistic immersive

content while they own and control their data.”





