Mena Suvari, Eddie Griffin & Logan Riley Bruner Set For Zombie Horror-Comedy ‘All You Need Is Blood’

EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Eddie Griffin (Undercover Brother)and Logan Riley Bruner (Stranger Things) have been set to star in Yale Entertainment’s latest feature, All You Need Is Blood, a comedic horror-thriller.

The film, which recently wrapped in New Jersey, sees a 16-year-old aspiring director team up with his friends to create the ultimate student film after a strange meteor lands in his backyard and turns his deadbeat father into a brain-eating zombie.

Grammy nominated music video director Cooper Roberts is writer-director. Yale Entertainment’s Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman are producing. Russell Posternak is also producing. Worldwide sales will be handled by the company’s recently launched sales banner, Great Escape, led by Nick Donnermeyer.

Related Story Eddie Griffin Signs With Abrams Artists Agency

Executive producers include Yale’s Michael J. Rothstein, and Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Clay Pecorin, Russell Geyser, Brian S. Unger, Eric Broughton and Roz Rothstein.

“It’s a zombie film but I love it because of how much heart it has. At its core, this story has so many meaningful themes it’s exploring, buried under the carnage,” said Korman.

“Cooper [Roberts] has a tremendously assured vision with this project,” Donnermeyer added. “He’s gotten some great performances from his actors and the production just looks fantastic overall—all the more impressive for a debut feature.”

Suvari’s recent credits include Don’t Tell a Soul, What Lies Below and The Accursed. Previous films include Sam Mendes’ American Beauty, Tony Scott’s Domino, and the American Pie series, as well as television roles on Six Feet Under and American Horror Story. She will next be seen portraying Jane Wyman in next year’s biographical drama, Regan, opposite Dennis Quaid.

Stand-up comedian Griffin currently has a residency titled The Eddie Griffin experience in Las Vegas, followed by a nationwide tour. His film credits include A Star is Born, John Q, the Scary Movieseries, Armageddon and the titular role in Undercover Brother.

Bruner is best known for playing Fred Benson on Stranger Things. His other credits include The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, and the films Vox Lux, Alex Strangelove and The Reunion.

Yale’s slate includes six pics now in post including The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello and Maya Hawke.

Suvari is repped by Innovative Artists and MPE. Griffin is repped by Stewart Talent. Bruner is repped by A3 Artists Agency.