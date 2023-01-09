‘Californication’ Star Madeline Zima Among Cast To Join Megan Fox & Michele Morrone In ‘Subservience’

EXCLUSIVE: Millennium Media’s sci-fi thriller Subservience, starring Megan Fox (Transformers) and Michele Morrone (365 Days), is rounding out cast with Madeline Lima (Californication), Matilda Firth (Hullraisers), Andrew Whipp (Outlander) and newcomer Jude Greenstein.

As previously announced, the film will be directed by S.K. Dale (Till Death), with a screenplay written by Will Honley (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) and April Maguire (Lost Girls). Filming started this weekend in Bulgaria at Millennium’s Nu Boyana Studio.

The film is about a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family but the SIM gains awareness and turns deadly.

Producers are Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner and Jon Berg. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson are among executive producers.

Zima is known for her roles in Showtime’s Californication, Amazon’s Betas and NBC’s Heroes. She was most recently seen in DC and HBO Max’s comic-book series, Doom Patrol.

Child actress Firth is best known for her role in Sony’s UK comedy series Hullraisers. Other credits include Peacock’s Vampire Academy, Disney’s Disenchanted starring Amy Adams, and Typist Artist Pirate King starring Kelly Macdonald. Upcoming are Starve Acre with Morfydd Clark and Matt Smith and Amazon Studios’ The Power starring Toni Collette.

Whipp is known for his roles in Starz’s Outlander, Netflix’s Cursed and Starz’s The White Princess.

“Madeline, Matilda, and Andrew each bring something unique to the table and are a thrill to watch. Featuring an incredibly timely story about artificial intelligence, these actors are the best group to bring our vision to life,” stated co-president of Millennium Media, Jonathan Yunger.

Zima is repped by Buchwald, Affirmative Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham. Firth is repped by Articulate. Whipp is repped by Independent Talent Group.