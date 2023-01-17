‘Mayor Of Kingstown’: Paramount+ Updates Key Art Out Of Respect For Recently Injured Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner may do a bang-up job for Mayor of Kingstown, but there’s no reason why he needs to actually look it.

Out of respect for the star, who was recently hospitalized after a freak snowplow accident, Paramount+ updated their key art so Renner wouldn’t look so, well, damaged. The previous shot that was taken to promote season 2, which launched on Sunday, showed the actor with multiple face cuts that he presumably suffered after walking into last season’s prison riot.

In the new image, Renner only looks kind of dirty, not hurt-y.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in season 2, episode 1 of the Paramount+ series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in season 2 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Credit: Eric Ogden/Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Eric Ogden/Paramount

Renner had been hospitalized since Jan. 1 after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home. After undergoing two surgeries, Renner posted a pic of himself that looked eerily similar to the show’s original key art.

Earlier Tuesday, Renner told fans via social media that he’s out of the hospital and recovering at home after the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition.

In a reply to a tweet Monday night, Renner said “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

For more on the season 2 premiere, read here.