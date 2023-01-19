Maurice Marable To Direct ‘The Fall’ For Amblin Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Maurice ‘Mo’ Marable will direct the sci-fi-action feature The Fall for Amblin Partners. Dalton Leeb & Nicholas Jacobson-Larson are penning the script, which is based on the Pete Bridges spec script. Malcolm D. Lee is producing.

The story is set in the midst of an alien invasion, where a newly divorced couple must survive a dangerous journey on foot from downtown Atlanta to the suburbs, where their young children are home alone.

Marable directed and executive produced the Craig Robinson-led comedy Killing It, which will be returning for a second season on Peacock, and both seasons of the comedy series Woke on Hulu which starred Lamorne Morris. He is also set to direct his first feature film with the remake of Three Men and a Baby, starring Zac Efron, for Disney+. He directed and executive produced the pilot of Grand Crew for NBC, which will also be returning for a second season, and joined Wanuri Kahiu as a series director and executive producer on Washington Black for Hulu, starring Sterling K. Brown. He also will be an executive producer and director on Billionaire Class, a drama series in development at Fox.

Currently, Marable is prepping to direct episodes for the new Disney+ series Spiderwick Chronicles.

He is represented by Trevor Engelson at Underground and UTA.