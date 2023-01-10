Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre.

The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman, who was a key ally for McCarthy as he attempted to lock up votes on the right.

Greene’s spokesperson told Deadline that she was locked out of her account, but she did tweet about the incident later in the afternoon Monday. She responded to Dre in a statement to the the site, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

She’s certainly not the first politician to run afoul of musicians who are protective of their works, particularly when used at political rallies or in videos. There is a long history of Republicans getting legal threats from artists, even though there are instances when campaigns do have permission via blanket licenses given to certain venues. But the inclusion of Dre’s music in a video is not such a case.

In November, the estate of Isaac Hayes threatened legal action against Donald Trump when his campaign played “Hold On I’m Coming” at his launch event. Hayes wrote the song with Dave Porter. The estate of Tom Petty also objected when Kari Lake used “I Won’t Back Down” in a video as she refused to concede the Arizona governor’s race.