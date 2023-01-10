Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Leviathan Productions Appoints Isaac Katz As Vice President Of Production

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Imagine Entertainment Presidents Tony Hernandez & Lilly Burns Exiting; Company Acquires Rest Of Jax Media
Read the full story

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

Marjorie Taylor Greene Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Saturday Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre.

The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman, who was a key ally for McCarthy as he attempted to lock up votes on the right.

Related Story

C-SPAN Returns To Government-Controlled Feed Of U.S. House Proceedings -- And Viewers Lose A Candid Glimpse Of Lawmakers In Action

Greene’s spokesperson told Deadline that she was locked out of her account, but she did tweet about the incident later in the afternoon Monday. She responded to Dre in a statement to the the site, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

She’s certainly not the first politician to run afoul of musicians who are protective of their works, particularly when used at political rallies or in videos. There is a long history of Republicans getting legal threats from artists, even though there are instances when campaigns do have permission via blanket licenses given to certain venues. But the inclusion of Dre’s music in a video is not such a case.

In November, the estate of Isaac Hayes threatened legal action against Donald Trump when his campaign played “Hold On I’m Coming” at his launch event. Hayes wrote the song with Dave Porter. The estate of Tom Petty also objected when Kari Lake used “I Won’t Back Down” in a video as she refused to concede the Arizona governor’s race.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad