Marilyn Manson Sued By Woman Who Claims Singer Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was A Minor

Marilyn Manson is facing a lawsuit filed by a woman who claims that the singer sexually assaulted her in 1995, when she was 16, and later when she was an adult.

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday (read it here), comes a week after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit brought by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who had filed suit claiming that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, sexually assaulted her.

The New York lawsuit was filed by a Jane Doe, which her attorneys wrote that they used to protect the woman’s privacy as a victim of sexual assault. The lawsuit also names as defendants Interscope Music Publishing and Nothing Records, accused of being aware of Manson’s conduct.

“As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss,” the lawsuit states.

Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe was 16 when she met Manson at a concert. He invited her and other girls on his tour bus. Then, he “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration. One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff. Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused,” according to the lawsuit.

Then, after he was done, according to the suit, Manson allegedly “laughed at her. Plaintiff is informed and thereon alleges that all of the sexually abusive and harassing conduct alleged herein was done to satisfy Defendant Warner’s own prurient sexual desires. Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the f— off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

Jane Doe then claims that Manson’s tour manager gave her a 1-800 number to stay in touch with the band and a 1-800 number to have special access with the group. She rushed off the bus, “convinced she must keep her mouth shut or Defendant Warner would kill her and her family.”

Afraid to tell anyone what happened she then started using drugs for the first time, the start of a longtime addiction, according to the lawsuit. Manson then started to contact her at home, “soliciting

Plaintiff to send explicit sexual photos of her and her friends to his fan club, Satan’s Bakesale.

Defendant Warner also began communicating with Plaintiff directly through an Internet chat

group.”

According to the lawsuit, “acting on the encouragement and insistence” of Manson, she went to another show, this one in New Orleans. He again took her on the tour bus and “groomed” her by “complimenting her, playing with her hair and looking at the photos and drawings she brought with her.” She then experienced a second sexual assault.

“Another man involved with the tour was on the bus at the time Defendant Warner sexually assaulted Plaintiff. Upon information and belief this man was an employee of Defendants. After the second assault,

Defendant Warner acted in a kinder manner nicer to Plaintiff and told her that he wanted to see

her again,” according to the lawsuit.

As she got older, Jane Doe continued her interest in the music scene, and was put in touch with Chris Vrenna, drummer of Trent Reznor’s band Nine Inch Nails, and they began dating.

When she was 19 and addicted to drugs and alcohol, she was lured into Manson’s “dark world,” again attending his concerts, as she was made to feel “special and chosen” by the singer. Over the course of four weeks, according to the lawsuit, Manson would supply drugs to her and also continue to “groom, harass and sexually abuse” her. The lawsuit claims that Manson’s “intended effect was to exert control over Plaintiff for his own sexual gratification.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and an injunction prohibiting the defendants “from future unlawful business practices including, but not limited to exposing minors and vulnerable adults to sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Rolling Stone first reported on the litigation.

More to come.