Major League Baseball Seeks End To Local Markets Blackouts

If you’re a New York Yankees fan living in Seattle, you’ve learned that you can watch your favorite team on Major League Baseball’s Extra Inning cable package or MLB.TV’s streaming package – except when they’re playing in your city.

That’s because a blackout occurs and only allows that fan to watch on a service that provides that broadcast – if they can find it. Local blackout restrictions mean many fans would have to head to the ballpark if they want to see a particular game and it’s not being locally broadcast.

To remedy that, MLG has hired Billy Chambers, a longtime regional sports network executive, to figure out how to work around the local blackout issues, according to Sports Business Journal.

Current blackout restrictions aim to protect local TV partners, driving fans to watch the local broadcast. But streaming is becoming the preferred viewing choice of many fans, leading to frustration when a game is not available.