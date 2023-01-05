‘Top Chef’ Producer Magical Elves Hires Noah Livingston As SVP, Development

EXCLUSIVE: Magical Elves is staffing up.

The company behind Bravo’s Top Chef and Netflix’s Nailed It! has hired Noah Livingston as SVP, Development.

Livingston previously ran his own production company Batterie Pictures and also exec produced last year’s History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan. He previously worked for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and Fremantle.

Joining at the end of last year, Livingston reports to EVP, Development Dan Goldsack and co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley. He has been tasked with developing competition formats across multiple genres, docuseries and documentaries.

“Magical Elves is an unscripted powerhouse within the industry,” Livingston said. “I’m honored to join Jo, Casey, Dan and the rest of the team, developing dynamic and engaging content that offers large-scale entertainment appeal.”

“With a decade of experience creating bold entertainment formats and generating original IP, Noah will play a crucial role on our development team,” said Sharon and Kriley. “We are pleased to welcome him and look forward to his innovative collaboration and passion he’ll bring to the company.”