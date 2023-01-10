‘Lucky Hank’: AMC Reveals Debut Date For Next Bob Odenkirk Starrer

Bob Odenkirk’s next series for AMC has a premiere date. Lucky Hank, an eight-episode series about an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis, will bow March 19 on AMC and AMC+.

Told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), Lucky Hank follows the exploits of an unlikely chairman in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. It also stars Mireille Enos as Lily, William’s wife and the vice principal of the local high school. Just as Hank’s life begins to unravel, Lily also begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.

Recurring guest stars for the series include Oscar Nunez (The Office) as the dean of Railton College where Devereaux works; Tom Bower (Die Hard 2) as William Henry Devereaux, Sr, a retired, distinguished academic; Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks) as College President Dickie Pope; and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Tom Leska, an old flame of Lily Devereaux.

Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office), who adapted the project from the novel “Straight Man” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners.

Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.