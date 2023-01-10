Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cinema Audio Society Awards Nominations Set: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’ & More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Dungeons & Dragons' Live-Action Series Ordered By Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne & Paramount Pictures
Read the full story

‘Lucky Hank’: AMC Reveals Debut Date For Next Bob Odenkirk Starrer

Bob Odenkirk’s next series for AMC has a premiere date. Lucky Hank, an eight-episode series about an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis, will bow March 19 on AMC and AMC+.

Told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), Lucky Hank follows the exploits of an unlikely chairman in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. It also stars Mireille Enos as Lily, William’s wife and the vice principal of the local high school. Just as Hank’s life begins to unravel, Lily also begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.

Related Story

2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Recurring guest stars for the series include Oscar Nunez (The Office) as the dean of Railton College where Devereaux works; Tom Bower (Die Hard 2) as William Henry Devereaux, Sr, a retired, distinguished academic; Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks) as College President Dickie Pope; and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Tom Leska, an old flame of Lily Devereaux.

Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office), who adapted the project from the novel “Straight Man” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. 

Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking BadBetter Call SaulAnne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad