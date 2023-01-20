You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Loyola Marymount Shocks Gonzaga In College Hoops, Ends Zags’ 76-Game Home Court Streak

Rasir Bolton #45 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives during the first half of the game against the Loyola Marymount Lions at McCarthey Athletic Center on January 19, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. Photo by Robert Johnson/Getty Images

There are upsets in men’s college basketball. And then there are UPSETS. Loyola Marymount pulled off a monumental UPSET tonight against Gonzaga, the latter practically unbeatable on its home court in Spokane, Washington.

The Loyola Marymount Lions beat the Zags 68-67, marking its first victory in Spokane in 32 years. Guard Cam Shelton hit an off-balance layup off the backboard for the winning shot. It snapped a 76-game win streak for Gonzaga on its home court. LMU is now 14-7, while Gonzaga falls to 16-4,

Here’s the winning shot in the final seconds.

