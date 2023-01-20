Loyola Marymount Shocks Gonzaga In College Hoops, Ends Zags’ 76-Game Home Court Streak

There are upsets in men’s college basketball. And then there are UPSETS. Loyola Marymount pulled off a monumental UPSET tonight against Gonzaga, the latter practically unbeatable on its home court in Spokane, Washington.
The Loyola Marymount Lions beat the Zags 68-67, marking its first victory in Spokane in 32 years. Guard Cam Shelton hit an off-balance layup off the backboard for the winning shot. It snapped a 76-game win streak for Gonzaga on its home court. LMU is now 14-7, while Gonzaga falls to 16-4,
Here’s the winning shot in the final seconds.
