‘Love Island’ Seller ITV Studios Unites Distribution Under Ruth Berry, With Arjan Pomper To Exit

There’s change afoot at Love Island seller ITV Studios.

Current ITV Studios Managing Director of Global Distribution Ruth Berry has been upped to lead a unified global commercial division. This will comprise her Global Distribution arm and ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Arjan Pomper, currently Managing Director of formats division ITV Studios Global Entertainment, is stepping down.

ITV Studios says uniting the units under single leadership “will enable ITV Studios to align more closely with buyers and reflects the evolution of the global market with the growth of the streaming platforms, on-going market consolidation and the adoption by many buyers of a single buying approach across all genres.”

In effect, this means formats such as Love Island, My Mum Your Dad and The Voice will sit alongside finished series such as Line of Duty and LItvinenko. The catalog will comprise 90,000 hours and 285 unique formats.

Dedicated format and finished programming teams will remain in the Netherlands, UK, U.S., Australia and Singapore. Berry’s team will also continue to work alongside other units such as the ITV Studios International Production division led by Lisa Perrin and Mike Beale’s Creative Network.

ITV Studios COO David McGraynor said: “Ruth has been instrumental in building our commercial business and partnering with our clients globally. She has a deep knowledge of what our partners need and we look forward to on-going growth as she leads the two divisions.

“I’d like to thank Arjan for the significant contribution he has played in shaping and delivering the strategy for Global Entertainment. Under his leadership he has created a great team that has delivered impressive financial and operational performance.”

Before joining ITV Studios in 2012, Berry (then Ruth Clarke) was Shine International’ where she was’s SVP and Head of EMEA and had also worked at Disney.

MORE FOLLOWS