Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Rep Says “No Comment” On Reports Of Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest.

LA County sheriff’s deputies were called to Presley’s residence this morning upon receiving a call that someone in the house was suffering from a cardiac arrest, a law enforcement source tells Deadline. Fire department medics arrived too and after administrating treatment to stabilize Presley, and took her to a local hospital. Her condition is not known.

A rep for Presley says they have “no comment at this time” regarding reports that the daughter of Elvis Presley had suffered a cardiac arrest today.

Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All

Deadline has reached out to Memphis-based Elvis Presley Enterprises, where Presley is an executive, for comment, as well as several additional sources, and will update when we get more information.

Presley and her mother Priscilla attended the Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night in Beverly Hills in support of Austin Butler, who won the Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for his portrayal of the title character in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis about the King of Rock and Roll. Lisa Marie also was at Warner Bros’ Elvis birthday event on Sunday with her daughter Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley is the sole heir to the Presley estate. She launched her musical career in 2003 with her debut album To Whom It May Concern, which reached Gold certification, followed by 2005’s Now What and Storm & Grace in 2012. In 2018, Presley sang a reimagined duet on her father’s newly recorded album, Where No One Stands Alone.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten and Greg Evans contributed to this report.