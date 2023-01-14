Lisa Marie Presley Remembered By Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann

A day after the shocking death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the late singer was remembered by the Elvis film director Baz Luhrmann and its star, Austin Butler.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Luhrmann commented in an Instagram post: “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Both Luhrmann and Butler were with Presley at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, and attended a pre-Globes party on Sunday night.