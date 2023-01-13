Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland; Fans Already Making Pilgrimage

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, will be laid to rest at Graceland, next to her son Benjamin Keough.

Elvis Presley and other members of the family also are buried at the cemetery behind the Graceland house.

The plans were confirmed to Deadline by a representative for Lisa Marie’s daughter, actor Riley Keough. The brief statement reads, “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

The New York Times reported today that Presley fans were gathering today at the Memphis landmark, leaving notes and flowers at the stone wall in front of the house.

Lisa Marie once wrote about her inevitable resting place in a 2003 song called “Light’s Out.” With her typical irreverence and candor, she sang:

Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis

Ooh, that’s where my family’s buried and gone (gone)

Oh yeah

Last time I was there I noticed a space left

Oh, next to them there in Memphis, yeah

In the damn back lawn

Asked at the time why she used the word “damn” to describe the cemetery, she responded, “Because I couldn’t say ‘motherf*cking back lawn.’ It didn’t work melodically.”