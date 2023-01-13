You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Noah Centineo Launches Production Company Arkhum Productions And Sets First Film Under Banner; Enzo Marc Tapped As Head Of Production

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Focus Lands Amy Winehouse Pic Starring Marisa Abela; Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct; First-Look Photo
Read the full story

Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland; Fans Already Making Pilgrimage

Lisa Marie Presley at a 2012 Graceland exhibit AP Photo/Lance Murphey

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, will be laid to rest at Graceland, next to her son Benjamin Keough.

Elvis Presley and other members of the family also are buried at the cemetery behind the Graceland house.

The plans were confirmed to Deadline by a representative for Lisa Marie’s daughter, actor Riley Keough. The brief statement reads, “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Related Story

'Elvis' Studio Warner Bros On Lisa Marie Presley Death: "A Devoted Mother, Beloved Daughter, Loving Friend"

The New York Times reported today that Presley fans were gathering today at the Memphis landmark, leaving notes and flowers at the stone wall in front of the house.

Lisa Marie once wrote about her inevitable resting place in a 2003 song called “Light’s Out.” With her typical irreverence and candor, she sang:

Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis
Ooh, that’s where my family’s buried and gone (gone)
Oh yeah
Last time I was there I noticed a space left
Oh, next to them there in Memphis, yeah
In the damn back lawn

Asked at the time why she used the word “damn” to describe the cemetery, she responded, “Because I couldn’t say ‘motherf*cking back lawn.’ It didn’t work melodically.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad