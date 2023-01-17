Lisa Marie Presley To Be Remembered With Public Memorial Service At Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland where a public memorial service is being planned. The artist and daughter of Elvis Presley died last Thursday, January 12 at the age of 54.

“A memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. General public is invited to attend. Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details,” reads the statement posted on Graceland’s official website.

The site also notes that “in lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.”

Presley was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley would later confirm that her daughter had died hours later in a statement to the Associated Press that read, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The singer-songwriter had just been at the Golden Globes celebrating the film made by Baz Luhrmann in honor of her father. Austin Butler won a trophy that night and dedicated his win to both Lisa Marie and Priscilla for their help in helping him personify the iconic star.

Following her death, Butler released a statement saying, “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”