Lionsgate Employees Returning To Office For Four Days A Week

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is also having its employees return to the office for four days a week, Monday-Thursday, with Friday being a work day from home. This is according to sources.

The new policy starts on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and has been in the works well before Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a similar return-to-work schedule today for his studio’s employees on March 1.

In addition, we understand, the Friday workday at Lionsgate will be shortened to 1PM year-round.

Iger, in a memo to Disney employees, said earlier that it’s his “belief that working together more in-person will benefit the Company’s creativity, culture, and our employees’ careers.” 

Lionsgate has an MLK release in Gerard Butler’s action movie Plane this Friday. It’s the first of ten movies in an event-filled year for the studio including John Wick: Chapter 4, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret; About My Father Expendables 4, and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes among other titles.

