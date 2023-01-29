Skip to main content
Like A Good Neighbor, Michael B. Jordan As ‘Jake’ From State Farm is There…and There, And There, In SNL Ad Spoof

Michael B. Jordan became the State Farm agent from hell in an inspired Saturday Night Live skit based on the famous commercial series.

Mikey Day is the woebegone suburban father whose life is turned upside down by Jake from State Farm, who arrives to fix a family problem and then never leaves. His presence escalates from a cup of coffee to playing with the kids to pizza out with the family to sleeping with Heidi Gardner, the wife who welcomes his integration into their home.

Seeing no way out, Day heads to a bridge in a scene straight out of It’s A Wonderful Life. Just as he’s about to do something foolish, another insurance character arrives with a potential solution. Watch the video above.

