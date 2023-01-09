Leviathan Productions Appoints Isaac Katz As Vice President Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: Isaac Katz has been appointed as Vice President of Production at Leviathan Productions, the independent production company launched last fall that focuses on creating premium film and TV content based on Jewish stories.

Katz joins from Provenance Media, where he’d been since 2018, spearheading the development of film and TV projects with such partners as HBO, Anonymous Content and Tribeca Productions, among others. Prior to that, he worked as Creative Executive at Tribeca Productions, and in his new role, will oversee all content production activities for Leviathan.

“Isaac is an incredibly bright, passionate and resourceful executive,” said Leviathan’s co-founder Ben Cosgrove, “and we could not be more excited to have him join our team to help us bring the most engaging Jewish stories to life through film and television.”

Founded by veteran film producer Cosgrove and bestselling author Josh Foer, Leviathan has several projects in development for both film and TV. The company is currently looking to adapt Leonard Slater’s book The Pledge — centered on the true story of the men and women who led the underground effort in the United States to acquire and transport planes to Israel in advance of the War of Independence — as well as the novel The Secret Chord by Pulitzer Prize-winner Geraldine Brooks about the rise and reign of Israel’s King David.

Also in the works is playwright Anna Ziegler’s adaptation of her own award-winning play Photograph 51, which starred Nicole Kidman during its run in the West End. That project tells the story of Rosalind Franklin, the brilliant Jewish scientist who discovered the structure of DNA, only to see credit for her discovery taken by Watson and Crick.