Let’s Talk About The Husband! Harry Hamlin Supports Lisa Rinna’s Decision To Leave ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Rinna confirmed she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 8 seasons and now her husband Harry Hamlin is talking about it.

“[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years,” the Veronica Mars alum told People. “I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show.”

Hamlin, who made regular appearances on the Bravo reality series since his wife Rinna joined in Season 5 added, “Now it’s time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along.”

As RHOBH gets ready to start shooting Season 13, Rinna announced she was leaving the franchise after a tumultuous season that saw her go head-to-head with Kathy Hilton.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’” she said in a statement.

A representative for the Days of our Lives alum said that Rinna’s contract was up after the last season wrapped and “after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH.”

Bravo has not commented on which housewives would be returning for the new season set to start filming in the coming weeks. With Rinna gone, the remaining full-time housewives from last seasons still left are Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

As a tribute to Rinna’s time on RHOBH, let us remember her altercation with costar Kim Richards when she said, “Let’s talk about the husband,” and it unleashed one of the most memorable moments of the series. Watch the clip below.