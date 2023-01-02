Leslie Grace Reveals Peek At ‘Batgirl’ Costume From Canceled HBO Max Movie

Leslie Grace is giving us a look at the Batgirl costume that might have been. In a look-back end-of-year video posted on Instagram, Grace, who would have starred in the titular role in the HBO Max film, has shared some behind-the-scenes photos and clips during filming of Batgirl, which was permanently shelved by Warner Bros. and DC Films earlier this year. It was to have bowed on HBO Max sometime in 2023.

“thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace captioned the post. “my gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part.”

The video features Grace in costume in what appears to be her trailer. The use of yellow in the costume is a reminder of the Batman suit worn by Michael Keaton in the 1989 Batman film and sequel Batman Returns. Keaton was to reprise his role in Batgirl.

The film, which also was to star Brendan Fraser, was to bow in 2023. As Deadline previously reported, the exact reason behind the shelving was not made clear, but, according to sources, did not fall in line with the new strategy being implemented by DC Films as well as HBO Max. The studio is looking to make theatrical tentpoles with budgets at $90 million-plus, and from early footage seen this did not fall into place with that model. (Batgirl was greenlighted at $70 million budget.) The decision also followed several changes across company including major changes to HBO Max. The film was in the final stages of post-production when it was canceled.

You can watch the video below.