‘Lego Masters’ Maker Tuesday’s Child Buys Controlling Stake In ‘Singletown’ Producer

Lego Masters producer Tuesday’s Child has acquired a controlling stake in compatriot British indie Interstellar.

Founded in 2020, Interstellar is behind shows such as ITV2’s dating series Singletown and Question Team for UKTV channel Dave.

Tuesday’s Child is best known for creating entertainment format Lego Masters, which is makes in the UK for Channel 4 and co-produces in the U.S. for Fox.

Interstellar was founded by Managing Director David Williams and Creative Director Jamie Ormerod and has produced a string of hit shows including Singletown for ITV2, Question Team for Dave and Show Me The Honey! for CBBC.

Both companies have backing from Greenbird Media, the London-based indie producer incubator that itself is currently up for sale. Interstellar was created in 2020 after Greenbird’s parent Keshet International split its UK scripted and unscripted assets.

Following this deal, financial details of which weren’t disclosed, Interstellar founders David Williams and Jamie Ormerod will continue to lead the company, with Tuesday’s Child founder and CEO Karen Smith. She’ll work closely with the company on its slate and providing access to its production bases in London, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Interstellar said has landed an order for an “innovative multi-platform relationship series for a major broadcaster.” An animated comedy format is in “advanced development.”

Karen Smith, CEO and Managing Director at Tuesday’s Child said: “Under David and Jamie’s leadership, Interstellar has had remarkable success in just three short years. We share a vision for high quality, high energy content and I look forward to welcoming them to the Tuesday’s Child family and achieving even greater success in the coming years.”

David Williams and Jamie Ormerod added in a statement: “We’ve long admired everything that Karen and her team at Tuesday’s Child have achieved. Having worked with Karen on a number of projects over the years, we know it will be a great fit and the start of an exciting next chapter for Interstellar.

“With a growing slate of original formats, now is the perfect time for us to propel the company forward and Karen’s passion and expertise will be invaluable in helping us do just that.”