Laura San Giacomo Signs With Stewart Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Laura San Giacomo, recently seen in NCIS and Barry, has signed with Stewart Talent for representation.

San Giacomo is known for her work in Steven Soderbergh’s Sex, Lies and Videotape, for which she received an Independent Spirit Award, along with BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. She was most recently seen on the big screen in independent films including Alma Ha’rel’s Honeyboy and Violet, directed by Justine Bateman. Her other film credits include Pretty Woman opposite Julia Roberts, Quigley Down Under, Under Suspicion, Nina Takes a Lover and Once Around.

In television, San Giacomo received a second Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Maya Gallo on hit comedy series Just Shoot Me! Her other TV credits include the Stephen King miniseries The Stand and Veronica Mars and a guest-starring role in The Mentalist. She also co-starred opposite Holly Hunter in TNT’s Saving Grace. Most recently, she recurred on CBS’ NCIS and Barry on HBO, as well as The Santa Clauses with Tim Allen.

San Giacomo began her career on the stage in Off Broadway productions including Beirut, North Shore Fish and Italian American Reconciliation and regional theater productions Three Sisters and Wrong Turn at Lungfish among others.

She continues to be managed by Rugolo Entertainment.