Larry Wilmore To Headline Late Night-Themed Comedy ‘Lately’ In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Larry Wilmore is tapping into his experiences in late-night for a primetime comedy in development at ABC.

Wilmore is writing, executive producing and is set to star in Lately, described as a behind-the-scenes look at the upstairs-downstairs dynamics of the people who work at a late-night talk show, sources tell Deadline.

Tamara Gregory, Head of Television at Wilmore’s Wilmore Films, also executive produces. The project comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Wilmore is under an overall deal.

Wilmore was host of his own late-night talk show, Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, which ran for nearly two years. He also appeared as “Senior Black Correspondent” on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and more recently hosted and executive produced a limited weekly special talk series Wilmore for Peacock.

This marks Wilmore’s return to ABC where he helped to launch Black-ish as an executive producer and co-created spinoff Grown-ish, which started at the broadcast network before moving to Freeform.

Known for its brand of family comedies, ABC has found success with workplace comedy Abbott Elementary, and Lately would fit into that lane.

Wilmore can currently be heard as the host of Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air on The Ringer Podcast Network. He was recently seen in the Paramount+ film Jerry and Marge Go Large alongside Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening and serves as executive producer alongside Kerry Washington for the Onyx Collective legal drama Reasonable Doubt on Hulu.

Previously, Wilmore co-created and served as consulting producer on HBO comedy Insecure, co-created by and starring Issa Rae, and created and executive produced The Bernie Mac Show, which earned him a 2002 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and a 2001 Peabody Award. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.