James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, 'Swamp Thing', 'The Authority'; 'Lanterns' TV Series & More
‘La Brea’ Renewed For Season 3 At NBC

La Brea
'La Brea' NBC

NBC has renewed its disaster drama La Brea for Season 3. The news comes ahead of Season 2’s midseason return to the network on Tuesday night.

La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.  

The series stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.

La Brea comes from writer David Appelbaum, who exec produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff. It is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures in association with Keshet Studios.

The series has been a strong performer for NBC. Season 1, which debuted in September 2021, was the No. 1 new show of the fall season in the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic. It was also the top drama of the entire 2021-22 TV season. The Season 2 premiere brought in a 0.49 demo rating and about 4M Live+Same-Day viewers on September 27. So far, the second installment has averaged a 0.39 and 3.6M viewers.

